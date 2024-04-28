Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE VHI opened at $15.00 on Friday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

