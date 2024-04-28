Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

