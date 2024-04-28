Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

