GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,679 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

