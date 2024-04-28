Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $297.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day moving average is $255.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

