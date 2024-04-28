California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.47% of Post worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Post by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

POST stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

