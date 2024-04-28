California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.20 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of RPM International worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RPM International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in RPM International by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

RPM International Trading Up 0.5 %

RPM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

