ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

Shares of SRTTY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

