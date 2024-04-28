ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
Shares of SRTTY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.38.
About ZOZO
