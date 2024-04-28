Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.24 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

