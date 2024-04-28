BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

