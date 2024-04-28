Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,321,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 350,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

