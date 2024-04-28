Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Shares of CDNS opened at $282.41 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.40. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

