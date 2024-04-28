Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $245.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

