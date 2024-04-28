ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
