Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Anghami Price Performance
Shares of ANGH opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
Anghami Company Profile
