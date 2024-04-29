Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.