New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,598 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of IDACORP worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 371.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

IDA stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

