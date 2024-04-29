Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Genpact worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 128,860.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $30.90 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

