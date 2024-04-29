State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,142 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,309,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.