State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Verra Mobility worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.1 %

VRRM opened at $24.23 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

