State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,830 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 130,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,980,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,431,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

