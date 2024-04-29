State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,744 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.26% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $934.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,640.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

