ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,464,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,337.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 3.5 %

ASAZF opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

