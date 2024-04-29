ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,464,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,337.2 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 3.5 %
ASAZF opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.85.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
