Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Declines By 33.6%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

ANSC stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

