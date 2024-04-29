Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 18,227 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 761,304 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 559,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,350,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 45.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 449,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

NLY opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

