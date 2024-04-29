Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $666.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $648.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.56. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $440.01 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.