Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $374.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.56. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.