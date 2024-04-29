Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

ROK stock opened at $280.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

