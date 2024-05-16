Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rises By 19.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 453,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

