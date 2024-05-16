Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rises By 19.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.23.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aclaris Therapeutics
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.