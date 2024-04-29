Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,486 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

