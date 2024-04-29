Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in F5 by 24.1% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 44.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of F5 by 41.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.94 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

