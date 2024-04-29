Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

