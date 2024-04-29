Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.9 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BGFV

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.