Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Releases Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, reports. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 4.7 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

