Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), reports. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million.

Oil States International Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

