Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSI opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

