Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.71%.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

