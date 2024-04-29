Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.71%.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
