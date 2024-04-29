Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,043.93 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.90. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

