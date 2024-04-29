Daniel William Moore Sells 7,779 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel William Moore sold 526 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $5,917.50.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,052 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $12,213.72.

Shares of GME stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00 and a beta of -0.45. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $27.65.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 99.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 399.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 278.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

