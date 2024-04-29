Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,659 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 87.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 16.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.4 %

SRCL opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -210.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

View Our Latest Report on SRCL

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.