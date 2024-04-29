Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

