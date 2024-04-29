Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,127 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 511,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $706.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

