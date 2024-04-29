Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

