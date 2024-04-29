Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

