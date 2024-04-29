Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

