iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

