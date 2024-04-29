Truist Financial Corp Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.