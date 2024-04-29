Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

