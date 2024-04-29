Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,534 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DUET Acquisition worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 96.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 96.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 60.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUET stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

