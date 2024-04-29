iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

