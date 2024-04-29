Signaturefd LLC Buys 8,528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

