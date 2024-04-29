Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

